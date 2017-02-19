SYN Nation
Pathways Playlist Week 3 18/2/17
Playlist
- Bigger Than the Money - Claire Bowditch ft. The New Slang
- You Don't Own Me - Grace
- Set in Stone - Guy Sebastian
- Chase that Feeling - Hilltop Hoods
- Try Everything - Shakira
- Girl's a Genius - Jet
- Never Give Up - Sia
- Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots
