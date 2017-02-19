Pathways Logo

Pathways Playlist Week 3 18/2/17

  1. Bigger Than the Money - Claire Bowditch ft. The New Slang
  2. You Don't Own Me - Grace
  3. Set in Stone - Guy Sebastian
  4. Chase that Feeling - Hilltop Hoods
  5. Try Everything - Shakira
  6. Girl's a Genius - Jet
  7. Never Give Up - Sia
  8. Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots
Jonathan Calleja

February 19th 2017
