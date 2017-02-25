Pathways Logo

Pathways Playlist Week 4 – 25/2/17

Pathways Playlist Week 4 – Internships
Work by The Fumes
Don’t Let the Kids Win by Julia Jacklin

  1. Modern Day Addiction - Claire Bowditch ft. the New Slang
  2. Prime Time - Don McClean
  3. Rush Hour Blues - The Kinks
  4. Skipper Dan - Weird Al Yankovic
  5. Coin Laundry - Lisa Mitchell
  6. Retirement - Kaiserchiefs
  7. Telemarketer Man - The Kujo Kings
Jonathan Calleja

February 25th 2017
