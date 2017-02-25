SYN Nation
Pathways Playlist Week 4 – 25/2/17
Pathways Playlist Week 4 – Internships
Unplayed songs this week:
Work by The Fumes
Don’t Let the Kids Win by Julia Jacklin
Playlist
- Modern Day Addiction - Claire Bowditch ft. the New Slang
- Prime Time - Don McClean
- Rush Hour Blues - The Kinks
- Skipper Dan - Weird Al Yankovic
- Coin Laundry - Lisa Mitchell
- Retirement - Kaiserchiefs
- Telemarketer Man - The Kujo Kings
