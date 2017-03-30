SYN Nation
Pathways Playlist Week 7
SONG LIST
All I Know – Eagle and the Worm
Bite my Tongue – Saskwatch
Box set – Barenaked Ladies
Can You Dig It? – The Cactus Channel
Genius In France – Weird Al
Genius Next Door – Regina Spektor
Little Number – BOY
On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons
