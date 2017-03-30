Pathways Logo

SYN Nation

Pathways Playlist Week 7

  1. All I Know - Eagle and the Worm
  2. Bite my Tongue - Saskwatch
  3. Box Set - Barenaked Ladies
  4. Can you dig it? - The Cactus Channel
  5. Genius in France - Weird Al
  6. Genius Next Door - Regina Spektor
  7. Little Numbers - BOY
  8. On Top of the World - Imagine Dragons
Jonathan Calleja

March 30th 2017
