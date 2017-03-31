Pathways Logo

SYN Nation

Pathways Playlist Week 8 – 25/03/17

Playlist

  1. The Ruler of Everything - Tally Hall
  2. Better - Regina Spektor
  3. Till it Kills Me - Montaigne
  4. Eagle - The Cat Empire
  5. The Route that I took - The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
  6. I'll Change your Mind - Kate Miller Heidke
  7. Long Line of Cars - Cake
  8. We have No Control - Klara Zubonja
  9. Hey Man Now You're Really Living - The Eels
Jonathan Calleja

March 31st 2017
Read more by Jonathan Calleja
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Pathways

Pathways Logo
Pathways

Pathways Playlist Week 7

SONG LIST All I Know – Eagle and the Worm Bite my Tongue – Saskwatch Box set – Barenaked Ladies Can You […]

Pathways Logo
Pathways

Pathways Week 5 Playlist

Indecision – Phia (A, F) Lines on Palms – Josh Pyke (A) St Thomas – The Idea of North (A, F) Rule […]

Pathways Logo
Pathways

Pathways Playlist Week 4 – 25/2/17

Pathways Playlist Week 4 – Internships Unplayed songs this week: Work by The Fumes Don’t Let the Kids Win by Julia Jacklin

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
Pop Culture
Science
Sport