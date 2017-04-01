Pathways Playlist Week 9 – 01/04/17

SONG LIST
Running – Claire Bowditch and the New Slang
Human of the Year – Regina Spektor
O Vertigo – Kate Miller Heidke
One Minute More – The Idea of North
Individual – Klara Zubonja
Never Miss a Beat – Kaiser Chiefs
All I Know – Eagle and the Worm

 

  Running - Claire Bowditch & the New Slang
  Human of the Year - Regina Spektor
  O Vertigo! - Kate Miller Heidke
  One Minute More - The Idea of North
  Individual - Klara Zubonja
  Never Miss a Beat - Kaiserchiefs
  All I Know - Eagle and the Worm
Jonathan Calleja

April 1st 2017
