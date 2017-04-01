Pathways Playlist Week 9 – 01/04/17
SONG LIST
Running – Claire Bowditch and the New Slang
Human of the Year – Regina Spektor
O Vertigo – Kate Miller Heidke
One Minute More – The Idea of North
Individual – Klara Zubonja
Never Miss a Beat – Kaiser Chiefs
All I Know – Eagle and the Worm
Playlist
- Running - Claire Bowditch & the New Slang
- Human of the Year - Regina Spektor
- O Vertigo! - Kate Miller Heidke
- One Minute More - The Idea of North
- Individual - Klara Zubonja
- Never Miss a Beat - Kaiserchiefs
- All I Know - Eagle and the Worm