Pathways Podcast Week 2 11/2/17

Pathways Episode 2 – Job hunting

http://syn.org.au/app/uploads/Week-2-Finding-work.mp3

This episode Jon and Mez covered how our parents used to find job ads and compared it to how we find job now.

We suggest job hunting tips and discussed where we could widen our search by using job finding companies.

We interviewed Hamish Gould, who works in a very niche industry on how he found his work.