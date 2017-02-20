Pathways Logo

SYN Nation

Pathways Podcast Week 2 11/2/17

Pathways Episode 2 – Job hunting


This episode Jon and Mez covered how our parents used to find job ads and compared it to how we find job now.
We suggest job hunting tips and discussed where we could widen our search by using job finding companies.
We interviewed Hamish Gould, who works in a very niche industry on how he found his work.

Jonathan Calleja

February 20th 2017
Read more by Jonathan Calleja
Category: ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Pathways

Pathways Logo
Pathways

Pathways Playlist Week 3 18/2/17

Pathways Logo
Pathways

Pathways Playlist Week 2 11/2/17

This weeks playlist featured a performance of Ach Golgatha by Bach performed by Hamish Gould, which was recorded on July 24th, 2015.

Pathways Logo
Pathways

Pathways Playlist – Week 1 – 4/2/17

Songs played on Pathways Episode 1: Glorious Heights by Montaigne Don’t let the Kids Win by Julia Jacklin 9 – 5 by […]

Related Content

radio_2.jpg

Getting a job in regional radio: text only

radio_1.jpg

Getting a job in regional radio

KCR_Web_hero_image1000x300px_v5-3.jpg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Where do the real "Jobs and growth" come from?: How journalists started out from community radio