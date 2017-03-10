Pathways Logo

Pathways Week 5 Playlist

Indecision – Phia (A, F)
Lines on Palms – Josh Pyke (A)

St Thomas – The Idea of North (A, F)
Rule the World with Love – Barenaked Ladies
Greater Than Me – Montaigne (A, F)
Great Display of Patience – Ball Park Music (A)
Ride this Feeling – Kate Miller Heidke (A, F)
Riot Gear – Regina Spektor (F)
Top Yourself – the Saboteurs
The Whole World and You – Tally Hall

A = Australian
F = Performed by a female vocalist

Playlist

  1. Indecision - Phia
  2. Lines on Palms - Josh Pike
  3. St Thomas - The Idea of North
  4. Rule the World with Love - Barenaked Ladies
  5. Greater Than Me - Montaigne
  6. Great Display of Patience - Ball Park Music
  7. Ride This Feeling - Kate Miller Heidke
  8. Riot Gear - Regina Spektor
  9. Top Yourself - The Saboteurs
  10. The Whole World and You - Tally Hall
Jonathan Calleja

March 10th 2017
