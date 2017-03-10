SYN Nation
Pathways Week 5 Playlist
Indecision – Phia (A, F)
Lines on Palms – Josh Pyke (A)
St Thomas – The Idea of North (A, F)
Rule the World with Love – Barenaked Ladies
Greater Than Me – Montaigne (A, F)
Great Display of Patience – Ball Park Music (A)
Ride this Feeling – Kate Miller Heidke (A, F)
Riot Gear – Regina Spektor (F)
Top Yourself – the Saboteurs
The Whole World and You – Tally Hall
A = Australian
F = Performed by a female vocalist
