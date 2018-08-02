Paul Walker’s mum has revealed heartbreaking details of her final phone conversation with her son, just hours before his car crash death in 2013.

The Fast and Furious star was killed when the car he was a passenger in crashed and burst into flames on a highway in California on November 30.

Speaking with People, Cheryl Walker says her son was full of Christmas spirit and planning to decorate a Christmas tree with his daughter, Meadow, who was just 12 years of age at the time of his death.

“We were having this good conversation, and he’d forgotten about an event he had,” she told the publication. “He got a text and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m supposed to be somewhere’.”

“I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident’, but there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man,” she added.

The shock revelation comes ahead of the release of a new documentary about the late actor, titled I am Paul Walker.

The documentary features previously unseen footage from Paul’s childhood and features interviews with his family, friends and former co-stars.

I am Paul Walker airs on the Paramount Network in the US on August 11. No word yet on whether the documentary will be available in Australia.

Image Credit: Mirror.