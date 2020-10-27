Panorama Logo

The people’s park or the people’s golf course: What is the future of the Northcote Golf Course?

Source: Pacific Harbour Golf Course

While Northcote golf course was closed to golfers during stage 4 restrictions, the Darebin City council opened it up to the public. Now golfers can return to the course, but not every resident is keen to leave the new open space. A change.org petition to “Keep Northcote Golf Course open to the public” has reached over 7,000 signatures. Some candidates of the 2020 Darebin City Council Election are promising to turn the space into a park or provide shared access. Golfers have launched their own campaign to protect the golf course.

Jack Jennings: a campaigner to save the Northcote Golf Course.
Trent Mcarthy: a Darebin City Councilor from the Greens who’s promised that if re-elected he’ll give the community shared-access to the course

October 27th 2020
