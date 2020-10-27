On Air
The people’s park or the people’s golf course: What is the future of the Northcote Golf Course?
While Northcote golf course was closed to golfers during stage 4 restrictions, the Darebin City council opened it up to the public. Now golfers can return to the course, but not every resident is keen to leave the new open space. A change.org petition to “Keep Northcote Golf Course open to the public” has reached over 7,000 signatures. Some candidates of the 2020 Darebin City Council Election are promising to turn the space into a park or provide shared access. Golfers have launched their own campaign to protect the golf course.
Guests
Jack Jennings: a campaigner to save the Northcote Golf Course.
Trent Mcarthy: a Darebin City Councilor from the Greens who’s promised that if re-elected he’ll give the community shared-access to the course
Contributors
Jeremy Nadel
Panorama
October 27th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Internal News, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Politics, Storytelling Melbourne
Topics: Community, Culture, News, Sport
Tags: current affairs, darebin, darebin council, golf, jack jennings, News, news and current affairs, northcote, northcote golf club, panorama, sport, trent mccarthy
More by Panorama
Tram accessiblity issues raise barriers for Victorians with a disability
On October 15, the Victorian Auditor General’s office issued a report on tram accessibility. This stated that the Department of Transport was […]
Victorian Council Elections: What does it mean to stand for local council?
With Council election voting closing last Friday, reporter Anneliese Farrer dives into what is required of candidates, who might be interested in […]
Crushing the Pearl: China is finally ready to take back Hong Kong
In its relatively short existence, the People’s Republic of China has become one of the most formidable forces on the planet. However, […]