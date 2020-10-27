The people’s park or the people’s golf course: What is the future of the Northcote Golf Course?

While Northcote golf course was closed to golfers during stage 4 restrictions, the Darebin City council opened it up to the public. Now golfers can return to the course, but not every resident is keen to leave the new open space. A change.org petition to “Keep Northcote Golf Course open to the public” has reached over 7,000 signatures. Some candidates of the 2020 Darebin City Council Election are promising to turn the space into a park or provide shared access. Golfers have launched their own campaign to protect the golf course.