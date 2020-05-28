Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC

SYN Podcasts

Personal Training in the Time of Coronavirus

Personal_Training_Overlooking_Melbourne

The Happydemic’s Lachlan Brickley interviews young personal trainer Ben McDonald about how the virus has impacted his business and how he plans to bounce back.

 

 

Listen to the full podcast here.
The Happydemic is a podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemi

Dylan Storer

May 28th 2020
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: , , ,
Topics: , ,
Share
National Volunteer Week: Volunteer SpotlightsContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Happydemic

AAAABYjI3IGWp6ZG81rxU5Cd-iX_aTvVL9WG7bA90_LXZrwSlCBqVe0QQVG2ZT1NC2LUX7FyClUEnMxpMlY7sBnRI3oNPYzu
Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC
The Happydemic

An Australian Tiger King?

A WA businessperson is trying to bring tigers formally owned by Joe Exotic to Australia, Dylan Storer brings you that and many […]

Untitled design (13)
Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC
The Happydemic

What do Powderfinger, Hamilton and Disney have in common?

The great Australian band Powderfinger, the famous American play Hamilton and the global powerhouse that is Disney are all making their ways […]

Muthu
Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC
The Happydemic

Monash student develops 3D printed key to prevent COVID-19 spread

A Monash University engineering student has used 3D printing to develop a cheap and safe plastic tool that can open doors and […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport