How To Pickup With Confidence + The Aftermath of Reality Dating Shows – 16 September 2018

It’s a packed house with Huw, Dana, Holly & Ruby for your dose of Naughty Rude this week! This week Huw explores the things that aren’t innately sexual… yet somehow are, Holly shares the story of an emotional attachment from an item shared with her ex, Ruby considers the reality of exiting a national dating show when you’ve got an invested audience to face, and Dana asks whether you’d read a porno your parent penned.

