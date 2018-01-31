SYN Nation
Pilot Series Episode 2: Public Transport
Can the Met really get you around Melbourne? Remember Hillside Trains, erm, we mean, Connex? And have you met Rick? In this episode we talk transport.
Martin Ditmann
January 31st 2018Read more by Martin Ditmann
Category: Audio
Topics: Education
Tags: advertising, jingles, supermarkets
More by The Jingle
Pilot Series Episode 1: Supermarkets
Did George Orwell go to work for Coles in the 1990s? What exactly is the story of SSW Supermarkets? And IGA: how […]