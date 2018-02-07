The Jingle Cover Logo

Pilot Series Episode 4: Australian Television

Were Australia’s greatest television promos really Australian? And how do television networks brand themselves in an ever changing market? We’ve looked at the ads on TV, now lets look at the ads for TV.

Lloyd Connolly

February 7th 2018
More by The Jingle

The Jingle

Pilot Series Episode 3: Daniel Bowen

What’s up with those government ads with zippy lines promoting public transport?  Are these ads really just propaganda? In part two of […]

The Jingle

Pilot Series Episode 2: Public Transport

Can the Met really get you around Melbourne? Remember Hillside Trains, erm, we mean, Connex? And have you met Rick? In this […]

The Jingle

Pilot Series Episode 1: Supermarkets

Did George Orwell go to work for Coles in the 1990s? What exactly is the story of SSW Supermarkets? And IGA: how […]

