Pink postpones third Sydney concert after being diagnosed with gastric virus

Pink has postponed a third Sydney concert after she was taken to hospital with a severe case of gastro.

The shows which were scheduled for August 4, 6 and 7 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena will be rescheduled with new dates to be announced shortly, tour promoter Live Nation said in a statement.

Pink was first admitted to St Vincent’s Hospital on Sunday night suffering from dehydration.

She was treated by doctors and later released from hospital, but after falling ill again on Monday, the pop superstar was taken back to hospital where she was diagnosed with a gastric virus.

The ‘What About Us’ singer was forced to postpone her concert last night on medical advice, less than an hour before she was due to take the stage at Qudos Bank Arena.

Pink stayed in hospital overnight and will be assessed by doctors today to see if she can be released from hospital.

Disappointed (and some very angry) fans took to social media to ask why Pink had not given them more notice before cancelling her show.

The sad news comes just days after Pink was forced to postpone her first of nine Sydney shows after suffering “an upper respiratory illness”.

Pink kicked off the Aussie leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour in Perth on July 3, before shows in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The ‘So What’ singer is due to perform seven shows in Brisbane between August 14 and 23, before returning to Melbourne for two shows on August 28 and 29. All of her remaining shows are set to go ahead as planned.

Get well soon Pink!

Jayden Forster

August 7th 2018
