Pink postpones third Sydney concert after being diagnosed with gastric virus

Pink has postponed a third Sydney concert after she was taken to hospital with a severe case of gastro.

The shows which were scheduled for August 4, 6 and 7 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena will be rescheduled with new dates to be announced shortly, tour promoter Live Nation said in a statement.

UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

Pink was first admitted to St Vincent’s Hospital on Sunday night suffering from dehydration.

She was treated by doctors and later released from hospital, but after falling ill again on Monday, the pop superstar was taken back to hospital where she was diagnosed with a gastric virus.

The ‘What About Us’ singer was forced to postpone her concert last night on medical advice, less than an hour before she was due to take the stage at Qudos Bank Arena.

P!NK’s performance scheduled for tonight at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed. Pink was admitted to Hospital on Sunday night, treated and discharged. She was readmitted on Monday. A further announcement will be made when an update becomes available. pic.twitter.com/AyTN7wu9Sx — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

Pink stayed in hospital overnight and will be assessed by doctors today to see if she can be released from hospital.

Disappointed (and some very angry) fans took to social media to ask why Pink had not given them more notice before cancelling her show.

I get that @Pink is sick but how are they allowed to cancel a show half an hour before doors open

We have family friends with us and it was her daughters first concert and now we are both hysterically crying and through my tears I’m trying to cheer up a heartbroken 5 year old — Em (@nandoscarrotcat) August 6, 2018

I’m all for her getting better considering she is sick but it’s ridiculous that you can cancel a concert with the door scheduled to open right now! Surely you knew she wasn’t well. Already on the train on the way out there. — Jie Mapps (@jmapps81) August 6, 2018

Wishing @Pink a speedy recovery. Rest, relax and rejuvenate and whenever you’re ready Sydney will be waiting with open arms. #Pink #BeautifulTrauma — Sumka89 (@Sumka89) August 6, 2018

The sad news comes just days after Pink was forced to postpone her first of nine Sydney shows after suffering “an upper respiratory illness”.

Pink kicked off the Aussie leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour in Perth on July 3, before shows in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The ‘So What’ singer is due to perform seven shows in Brisbane between August 14 and 23, before returning to Melbourne for two shows on August 28 and 29. All of her remaining shows are set to go ahead as planned.

Get well soon Pink!

Image Credit: Ryan Alysworth, courtesy of Live Nation.