Pink has been released from hospital after being treated for gastric virus

UPDATE: Pink has thanked fans for their support after she was forced to postpone three of her Sydney concerts, confirming her next show will be on Saturday.

No word yet on her other rescheduled dates.

Pink has been released from hospital after being treated for a severe case of gastro.

The ‘What About Us’ singer was flanked by a thick security detail as she left Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, the pop superstar was forced to postpone her third Sydney show at Qudos Bank Arena due to illness.

UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

Pink was first admitted to hospital on Sunday night suffering from dehydration.

She was treated by doctors and later released from hospital, but after falling ill again on Monday, the pop superstar was taken back to hospital where she was diagnosed with a gastric virus.

Pink stayed in hospital overnight before she was given the all-clear from doctors on Tuesday afternoon.

P!NK’s performance scheduled for tonight at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed. Pink was admitted to Hospital on Sunday night, treated and discharged. She was readmitted on Monday. A further announcement will be made when an update becomes available. pic.twitter.com/AyTN7wu9Sx — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

The ‘So What’ singer was forced to postpone her first of nine Sydney shows last Friday, after suffering what tour promoter Live Nation described as “an upper respiratory illness”.

Despite being very ill, Pink bravely battled through her concert on Saturday night, but was forced to postpone her show on Monday night on medical advice.

Disappointed (and some very angry) fans took to social media to ask why Pink had not given them more notice before cancelling her show.

[email protected] fans that paid hundreds of dollars to see her perform in Sydney are now waiting for word on when three of her shows will be rescheduled and if upcoming ones will happen at all. @Jessicaridleytv #Pink #7News pic.twitter.com/qAoHt9XoCK — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 7, 2018

Pink kicked off the Aussie leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour in Perth on July 3, before shows in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

She is due to perform seven shows in Brisbane between August 14 and 23, before returning to Melbourne for two shows on August 28 and 29.

There is still no word about if or when the tour will continue, or when her cancelled dates will be rescheduled.

Image Credit: Ryan Alysworth, courtesy of Live Nation.