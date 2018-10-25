Pink’s daughter Willow has an amazing voice.

That’s right, she can sing just like her mum!

In a video shared uploaded to YouTube, the adorable seven-year-old (that can’t be right, it feels like she was only born yesterday) is seen singing for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined.

Atlantic Records shared the cute BTS clip online showing the pair in the studio and hitting all the right notes.

“I grew up listening to Annie and no one has done this for me – for my heart – since I was a little girl. You made our favourite movie ever,” Pink can be heard telling The Greatest Showman songwriters Benji Pasek and Justin Paul in the video.

“I think you’re fun. I’m glad I had you,” Pink said, referring to Willow.

Pink herself also shared a short snippet of the studio experience to her Instagram with the caption: “Willow & I recently had the awesome opportunity to sing together one of our all-time favourite songs #AMillionDreams.”

Pink joins the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Years & Years, Panic! At the Disco and Sara Bareilles to cover songs from The Greatest Showman for the Reimagined album.

You can grab your piece of music magic when the album drops on November 16.

