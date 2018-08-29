Pink’s son Jameson develops highly contagious infection

Pink is not having a good month.

Just weeks after the singer was forced to postpone four Sydney shows after being hospitalised with a gastric virus, her son Jameson has contracted hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Pink’s husband Carey Hart shared the news on Instagram on Monday, revealing Jameson was sick and that Willow was also running a high temperature — a sign she may also have the virus.

“Wanna know how glamorous tour can be? Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and willow has a 102 (Fahrenheit) temp(erature),” Carey wrote alongside a photo of his son with a rash on his mouth and legs.

“Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows. I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a s****y look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs,” he added.

#tourlife A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 28, 2018 at 2:21am PDT

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is caused by a group of viruses and usually only affects young children. It generally clears up pretty quickly, but causes fever, ulcers and skin irritation.

Carey, his son Jameson, and daughter Willow are in Australia with Pink as she continues her Beautiful Trauma tour.

Gold Coast we love you 😍 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 20, 2018 at 12:39am PDT

Pink is set to take the stage in Melbourne for her final two shows on Tuesday and Wednesday, before a series of shows in New Zealand.

The ‘What About Us’ singer will return to Sydney for three of the four rescheduled dates after completing the New Zealand leg of her tour.

Image Credit: Pink, Instagram.