Plastic bag ban a drag on supermarket profits

bags


Recent moves by Australia’s largest supermarket chains, Coles and Woolworths, to phase out single use plastic bags in Victoria have dampend profits, according to recently released earnings figures.

The move against single use shopping bags has not been without controversy, with Coles backpeddling on the ban after consumer backlash.

Sophie Jacobsen looks at the issue

Jack Fryer

August 23rd 2018
