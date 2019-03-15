ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Play On interview with Lydia Dobbin

Hosted in an underground car park in Collingwood, Play On is an experimental music series fostered by Lydia Dobbin. In this segment, Lydia chats with Art Smitten‘s Charlie, Aurora and Tom about why a car park is the perfect location for her series, some of the eclectic artists who have performed there, and her future plans for Play On.

 

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, March 13th. Produced by Tom Parry.

 

Image courtesy of Play On.

March 15th 2019
