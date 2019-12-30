On Air
Player One (18/11/2019)
What a great show tonight! We were joined by the talented Aimee Smith – Voice Actress and played these stellar tunes!
Playlist
- It's The Movement [Sweet 16] - Human Movement
- Like Demi [Sweet 16] - Nat Vazer
- Ludens [from Death Stranding] - BRING ME THE HORIZON
- Dragon Valley [from Freedom Planet 2 - unofficial remix] - ItsJokerable
- Last Surprise [unofficial remix of the song of the same name from Persona 5] - Sapphire
- A Wild Guitar Solo Appears! - Starbomb
- Breathe Grease - Municipal Waste
- Down Under [Men at Work cover, duh!] - Ninja Sex Party
- A-OK - Violent Soho
- My Tick - Louna Maroun
- Crooked Smile - Deez Nuts
- Sweden (cover of the Minecraft tune] - FamilyJules
Playlist
Human Movement – It’s The Movement [Sweet 16]*
Nat Vazer – Like Demi [Sweet 16]
BRING ME THE HORIZON – Ludens [from Death Stranding]
ItsJokerable – Dragon Valley [from Freedom Planet 2 – unofficial remix]
Sapphire – Last Surprise [unofficial remix of the song of the same name from Persona 5]**
Starbomb – A Wild Guitar Solo Appears!
Municipal Waste – Breathe Grease
Ninja Sex Party – Down Under [Men at Work cover, duh!]
Violent Soho – A-OK
Louna Maroun – My Tick
Deez Nuts – Crooked Smile
FamilyJules – Sweden (cover of the Minecraft tune]
Contributors
Jitan Chander
Jitan Chander
December 30th 2019Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: Entertainment, Features, General, Interview, Playlist
Topics: Gaming, Music, Pop Culture
Tags: gaming, geek, Music, Player One
More by Player One
Player One season Four episode Nine (2/12/2019)
Player One (2/12/2019). we had special guest Jitan of Electronify program some of the music for us. Onmy Link: https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/what-is-earthnight-and-switchmas-s04e09-2019?in_playlist=player-one!player-one-completionist