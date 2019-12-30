Player One (18/11/2019)

What a great show tonight! We were joined by the talented Aimee Smith – Voice Actress and played these stellar tunes!

Playlist

Human Movement – It’s The Movement [Sweet 16]*

Nat Vazer – Like Demi [Sweet 16]

BRING ME THE HORIZON – Ludens [from Death Stranding]

ItsJokerable – Dragon Valley [from Freedom Planet 2 – unofficial remix]

Sapphire – Last Surprise [unofficial remix of the song of the same name from Persona 5]**

Starbomb – A Wild Guitar Solo Appears!

Municipal Waste – Breathe Grease

Ninja Sex Party – Down Under [Men at Work cover, duh!]

Violent Soho – A-OK

Louna Maroun – My Tick

Deez Nuts – Crooked Smile

FamilyJules – Sweden (cover of the Minecraft tune]