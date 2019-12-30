player one logo

Player One (18/11/2019)

What a great show tonight! We were joined by the talented Aimee Smith – Voice Actress and played these stellar tunes!

Playlist

  1. It's The Movement [Sweet 16] - Human Movement
  2. Like Demi [Sweet 16] - Nat Vazer
  3. Ludens [from Death Stranding] - BRING ME THE HORIZON
  4. Dragon Valley [from Freedom Planet 2 - unofficial remix] - ItsJokerable
  5. Last Surprise [unofficial remix of the song of the same name from Persona 5] - Sapphire
  6. A Wild Guitar Solo Appears! - Starbomb
  7. Breathe Grease - Municipal Waste
  8. Down Under [Men at Work cover, duh!] - Ninja Sex Party
  9. A-OK - Violent Soho
  10. My Tick - Louna Maroun
  11. Crooked Smile - Deez Nuts
  12. Sweden (cover of the Minecraft tune] - FamilyJules

Jitan Chander

December 30th 2019
