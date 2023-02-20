Player One – 20/02/2023

Player One: 8-10PM, Monday 20 February

Martin Garrix, JVKE – Hero

Pretty Girl – All Good

CAMPFIRE – Welcome To The Future (Ft. Shane Eli)

Caroline Polachek – Hopedrunk Everasking

The Black Keys – Lonely Boy

Cowboy Malfoy – How I’d Kill

Valiant, eaj, safari Riot – VISIONS

Bec Stevens – James’ Song

Splatoon 3 – C-Side – Clickbait

Mae Stephens – If We Ever Broke Up

Pokemon Sword & Shield – vs Bede (Remix)

Orange Orange- Future Role

dark cat – BUBBLE TEA (Ft. juu & cinders)

piri – updown

Remi Wolf – Hello Hello Hello [Forza 5 Soundtrack)

Siobhan Cotchin – When The Curtains Close

Karol G – La Vida Es Una [Puss In Boots: The Last Wish]

Little Guilt – Dancing While Behind

Budjerah – Therapy

The FatRat & NEFFEX – Back One Day