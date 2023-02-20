Player One Banner

On Air

Player One – 20/02/2023

Player One: 8-10PM, Monday 20 February 
Martin Garrix, JVKE – Hero
Pretty Girl – All Good
CAMPFIRE – Welcome To The Future (Ft. Shane Eli)
Caroline Polachek – Hopedrunk Everasking
The Black Keys – Lonely Boy
Cowboy Malfoy – How I’d Kill
Valiant, eaj, safari Riot – VISIONS
Bec Stevens – James’ Song
Splatoon 3 – C-Side – Clickbait
Mae Stephens – If We Ever Broke Up
Pokemon Sword & Shield – vs Bede (Remix)
Orange Orange- Future Role
dark cat – BUBBLE TEA (Ft. juu & cinders)
piri – updown
Remi Wolf – Hello Hello Hello [Forza 5 Soundtrack)
Siobhan Cotchin – When The Curtains Close
Karol G – La Vida Es Una [Puss In Boots: The Last Wish]
Little Guilt – Dancing While Behind
Budjerah – Therapy
The FatRat & NEFFEX – Back One Day

content

February 20th 2023
Read more by content
Category:
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

More by Player One

20201206_182657
Player One Banner
Player One

Player One Reviews: Sam and Max Save The World

Gaming’s furry buddy cop duo is back, and they’re looking and lip-synching better than ever. The first season of the now-defunct Telltale […]

P1NG Sold Out
Player One Banner
Player One

Santa Forced Onto Waiting List For Next-Gen Consoles – P1NG

The popularity of next-generation video-game consoles has seen Santa Claus unable to purchase stock in the lead-up to Christmas, P1NG can exclusively […]

20201115_141215
Player One Banner
Player One

High Flying Fun With Serious Strategy, Player One Reviews: Jetboard Joust

  Unless you have been living under the biggest rock in existence, this year has been exhausting. It can be hard to […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport