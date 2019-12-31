Player One (24/6/2019)

If you enjoyed the sweet jams last night, here’s the playlist!

Playlist

Yuto. – Lost Love

Koji Kondo – Dire Dire Docks (Water theme from Super Mario 64)

sandy hsu – Angel Energy

Grant Kirkhope – Spiral Mountain (Banjo-Kazooie Nuts and Bolts)

Guns N’ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle

Skillet Music Feel Invincible

The Dead Daisies – Make Some Noise

The Mission In Motion – Control

Starbomb UNOFFICIAL ZELDA TRILOGY

Starbomb – It’s Dangerous to Go Alone

Starbomb – The Hero of Rhyme

Starbomb – A Boy and his Boat