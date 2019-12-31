On Air
Player One (24/6/2019)
If you enjoyed the sweet jams last night, here’s the playlist!
Playlist
- Lost Love - Yuto.
- Dire Dire Docks (Water theme from Super Mario 64) - Koji Kondo
- Angel Energy - sandy hsu
- Spiral Mountain (Banjo-Kazooie Nuts and Bolts) - Grant Kirkhope
- Welcome to the Jungle - Guns N' Roses
- Music Feel Invincible - Skillet
- Make Some Noise - The Dead Daisies
- Control - The Mission In Motion
- UNOFFICIAL ZELDA TRILOGY - Starbomb
- It's Dangerous to Go Alone - Starbomb
- The Hero of Rhyme - Starbomb
- A Boy and his Boat - Starbomb
Contributors
Jitan Chander
Jitan Chander
December 31st 2019
