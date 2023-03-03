Player One – 27/02/2023

Player One: 3-5PM, Monday 27 February

JAXSON GAMBLE – Let’s Go

St. Croix – All My Lovers (Ft. Seann Miley Moore)

quinnie – promised

League of Legends – RISE

Adult Art Club – A Thousand Golden People

Gengahr – A Ladder

Anamanaguchi – Dreams

CODY JON – flowergirl

Akells – You Can Get It (Ft. K.Flay)

Eaves Wilder – Are You Diagnosed?

HOYO-MiX – Time to Shine

King Ivy – Take My Love

VALORANT – Die For You (Ft. Grabbitz)

Body Type – Miss The World

Celeste: Farewell – Beyond the Heart

Supathick – Backstreat Driving

Hydelic – World of Colors

Barry Can’t Swim – Sunsleeper

LeGrand x CG5 – Give a Little