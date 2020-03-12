On Air
Player One Interviews Sebastian Diaz Gasca
On the February 17th edition of Player One hosts Daniel, Dem and fill in host Jacob jump in to interview Sebastian Diaz Gasca a lecturer at RMIT University in their media and communications department about his work and experiences with video game soundtrack consumption outside the game. Sebastian discusses how and why consumption of soundtracks have grown over time and also has a great chat about gaming during his childhood.
Player One is Syn’s only video game radio show every Monday 8-10PM AEST! FM Radio 90.7FM Digital Radio: SYn Streaming Tunein (App)
https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/player-one-s01-e04-interview-with-sebastian-diaz-g
Connor Matthews
March 12th 2020Read more by Connor Matthews
Category: Audio, Entertainment, General, Podcast
Topics: Gaming, Geek, Pop Culture
Tags: gaming, Music, Player One
