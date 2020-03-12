Player One Interviews Sebastian Diaz Gasca

On the February 17th edition of Player One hosts Daniel, Dem and fill in host Jacob jump in to interview Sebastian Diaz Gasca a lecturer at RMIT University in their media and communications department about his work and experiences with video game soundtrack consumption outside the game. Sebastian discusses how and why consumption of soundtracks have grown over time and also has a great chat about gaming during his childhood.

