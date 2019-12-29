Player One Season four episode eight (25/11/2019)

Playlist

Tkay Maidza – IBC IF U BE DED

Felicity Groom – Dance for None

GlitchxCity -Sword and Shield Gym Leader Battle Theme (remix)

Dr Mario theme from Smash Bros Melee

Art vs Science – Parlez Vous Francais

Kirby’s Dream Band – Neo Geo Song

Sex Bob-omb – We Are Sex Bob-Omb (from Scott Pilgrim Vs The World

Tame Impala – It Might Be Time

Chibi-Tech Love is Insecurable

Lena Raine – Madeline and Theo (from Celeste)

Mallrat – When I Get My Braces Off