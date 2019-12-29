On Air
Player One season Four episode Nine (2/12/2019)
we had special guest Jitan of Electronify program some of the music for us.
Onmy Link:
https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/what-is-earthnight-and-switchmas-s04e09-2019?in_playlist=player-one!player-one-completionist
Playlist
- Mess You Up! - Beckah Aman
- Don't Come for Me - JGrrey
- White noise - Disclosure feat aluna George
- Alive (remix) - Skomes
- Detroit Jones 92 - Roland Jones
- Right Now - Korn
- Zelda Lullaby - Polygon Dream
- Main Theme - Jake Kaufman
- Good Fighter - Yohito Teraoka
- Title Theme - Polygon Dream
- No weapons - Jake Kaufman
- Great fieries fountain - Polygon Dream
- Dirty Vibe - Skrillex
- Scatta - Skrillex
- Unknown from M.E. - Sonic Adventure soundtrack
- Zelda theme - Smash Bros N64
- Mario Thmeme - Smash Bros N64
- COD: Modern Warfare 2 Theme - London Philharmonic Orchestra
- Everybody Jump Around - Jet Set Radio soundtrack
- Minstrels (from Untitled Goose Game) - Streaming Music Studios
- Gusty Garden Galaxy (from Mario Galaxy) - London Philharmonic Orchestra (feat Koji Kondo)
Contributors
Jitan Chander
December 29th 2019Read more by Jitan Chander
