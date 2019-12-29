player one logo

On Air

Player One X SYN Hip Hop

65668793_2701609399878919_7389609340073672704_o

A distinctive collaboration between Player One and SYN Hip Hop. Where the two SYN radio shows join forces to create great content for the listeners.Filled with music from video games and Hip Hop genres.

Collaborators:

Jacobs dabs, Eldrain, Jimbo .Stefan, Nick.

65462365_2714093581963834_5975450366697799680_n

Playlist

  1. Moodys Shuffle - Hideki Naganuma Jet Grind Radio Soundtrack
  2. Field Of Dreams feat. Paris Wells - Bliss N Eso
  3. Mass Destruction (Battle Theme) - Tsuko G. Cover - Tsuko G.PERSONA 3
  4. Afro Puffs - The Lady of Rage
  5. I Don't Give a Fuck - 2Pac
  6. The Message [single version] - Grand master Flash & The Furious Five
  7. Get Ur Freak On - Missy Elliot
  8. Bulls On Parade (triple j Like A Version) - Denzel Curry
  9. Gangsta's Paradise (feat. L.V.) - Coolio
  10. Unknown From M. E.(Theme of Knuckles) - Marlon Saunders and Hunnid-P
  11. A Ghost's Pumpkin Soup - Sonic Adventure 2
  12. The New Pokerap - Starbomb
  13. Blowing the payload - Starbomb

Contributors

Jitan Chander

Jitan Chander

December 29th 2019
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: , , , , , , , , ,
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Player One

player one logo
player one logo
Player One

Player One Season four episode eight (25/11/2019)

Player one (25/11/2019). Mix cloud link:

player one logo
player one logo
Player One

Player One season Four episode Nine (2/12/2019)

Player One (2/12/2019). we had special guest Jitan of Electronify program some of the music for us. Onmy Link: https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/what-is-earthnight-and-switchmas-s04e09-2019?in_playlist=player-one!player-one-completionist

Rad_screen_it.jpg.1138x0_q85
player one logo
Player One

Rad from Good Game Spawn Point! – Interview

Rad from Good Game: Spawn Point caught up with Stefan from Player One at High Score 2019 to chat about the show, […]

Related Content

header
player one logo
Player One

Hollow Knight Composer Christopher Larkin on Sequel, Untitled Goose Game, Zelda, High Score 2019 - Interview

79669871_3060011267372062_2571542416427319296_o
player one logo
Player One

Twitch Streamer Louna Maroun joins Player One! (Interview)

74236327_3001930279846828_4248768110913388544_n
player one logo
Player One

Aimee Smith - Games Voice Actress - Interview