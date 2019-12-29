On Air
Player One X SYN Hip Hop
A distinctive collaboration between Player One and SYN Hip Hop. Where the two SYN radio shows join forces to create great content for the listeners.Filled with music from video games and Hip Hop genres.
Collaborators:
Jacobs dabs, Eldrain, Jimbo .Stefan, Nick.
Playlist
- Moodys Shuffle - Hideki Naganuma Jet Grind Radio Soundtrack
- Field Of Dreams feat. Paris Wells - Bliss N Eso
- Mass Destruction (Battle Theme) - Tsuko G. Cover - Tsuko G.PERSONA 3
- Afro Puffs - The Lady of Rage
- I Don't Give a Fuck - 2Pac
- The Message [single version] - Grand master Flash & The Furious Five
- Get Ur Freak On - Missy Elliot
- Bulls On Parade (triple j Like A Version) - Denzel Curry
- Gangsta's Paradise (feat. L.V.) - Coolio
- Unknown From M. E.(Theme of Knuckles) - Marlon Saunders and Hunnid-P
- A Ghost's Pumpkin Soup - Sonic Adventure 2
- The New Pokerap - Starbomb
- Blowing the payload - Starbomb
Contributors
Jitan Chander
Jitan Chander
December 29th 2019Read more by Jitan Chander
