Chunky Radio Slop

SYN 90.7

Playlist 09/09/2017

Playlist

  1. Welcome to the Terrordome - Public Enemy
  2. Cartoon Heroes - Aqua
  3. Polyester Girl - Regurgitator
  4. Crush - Jennifer Paige
  5. All I Wanna Do - Sheryl Crow
  6. Heart of Glass - Blondie

September 21st 2017
Rourdy
