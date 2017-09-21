Chunky Radio Slop

SYN 90.7

Playlist – 26/08/2017

Playlist

  1. Bad Liar - Selena Gomez
  2. Feeling for You - Cassius
  3. Rubble Kings (Dynamite) - Run the Jewels
  4. Friend Zone - Thundercat
  5. Driver's Seat - Sniff n' the Tears
  6. Poison Arrow - ABC

September 21st 2017
