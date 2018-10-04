Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

PM proposes Indigenous day to quell Australia day heat

Bryon_Bay_NSW

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has proposed a new national day celebrating Indigenous Australians. The announcement comes after another council has decided to stop holding citizenship ceremonies on January 26.

Scott Morrison criticised the move of Byron Shire council in Sydney as ‘indulgent self-loathing’ after it became the third council in Australia to cease citizenship ceremonies on Australia day.

Gabriella Payne looks at the issue

Jack Fryer

October 4th 2018
