Film 101 Podcast 1 Episode 5: Rise of Skywalker & Golden Globes Recap
Arnie, Darcy and Tom look at the finale to the Skywalker saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & they recap the eventful 77th Golden Globe Awards in our fifth post-season podcast.
Contributors
Arnel Duracak, Darcy Read, and Tom Parry
Arnel Duracak
January 9th 2020
