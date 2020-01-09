Film 101

Film 101 Podcast 1 Episode 5: Rise of Skywalker & Golden Globes Recap

Podcast Golden Globes

Arnie, Darcy and Tom look at the finale to the Skywalker saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & they recap the eventful 77th Golden Globe Awards in our fifth post-season podcast.

Arnel Duracak, Darcy Read, and Tom Parry

Arnel Duracak

January 9th 2020
