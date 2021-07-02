Film 101

Podcast 1 Episode 7: Half Year Recap & The Week That Was In Cinema

Arnie, Darcy, and Tom return after a long hiatus to indulge in some film talk and discuss our favourite films from the first half of 2021 among other things.

This was our first recording in over a year and we tried to adjust to a home environment, though there were some unexpected technical challenges we faced.

This is also Tom’s second to last show with us at Film 101 given that he can only make two guest appearances now due to SYN’s age guidelines, though he will return in some capacity in the near future in future projects with Arnie and Darcy.

Arnie

July 2nd 2021
