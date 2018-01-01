SYN Podcasts

Young people have been making radio at SYN since 2003. Over the past few years they’ve also been getting more into podcasts covering topics as wide and diverse as our radio shows. From fictional radio dramas to woodwind musical instruments, SYN has it covered.

Most of SYN’s radio shows are available via podcast. Jump across to the SYN 90.7 or SYN Nation tabs to catch up on all their content including bonus interviews and live performances.

Are you aged between 12-25 and want to make a podcast? Contact our Podcast Manager via [email protected] to find out how!

 

SYN Podcasts Flagship Shows

Latest Episodes

The Unexpected

Business Talks

Nurul Driver talks to potential and current business owners about their experiences on starting up their business ventures and tips on how to get started in the business world. Snag some handy tips on starting up your own business venture here now
Movie goggles

Movie Goggles

Movie Goggles is a film review podcast that only looks at the very worst of movies made through a light and fun (prescription) […]
Cultrural Popcorn (7)

Cultural Popcorn

Do you like Video Games? Do you like films? Do you like Anime? Do you like a ton of other pop culture related stuff...? Then you've come to the right place. Here at CP (Cultural Popcorn) we deliver all sorts from game reviews to love letters to Ryan Reynolds (yes that is a segment you didn't read that wrong) and everything else in-between (a lot fits between those two). So why not check us out and have a listen on SYN Nation.
All Day Breakfast

The All Day Breakfast is the morning/afternoon show for the late sleeper, covering everything you missed at breakfast and everything else you need to know to face the day. Join Brent, Josh and Eli every Wednesday from 3-4pm on SYN 90.7 for the laziest lie-in of your week!
Two Spoons

Here at Two Spoons, we unpack the colourful and multilayered pudding that is the life of a student. As connoisseurs, we sample the […]