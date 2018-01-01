ABOUT SYN PODCASTS

Young people have been making radio at SYN since 2003. Over the past few years they’ve also been getting more into podcasts covering topics as wide and diverse as our radio shows. From fictional radio dramas to woodwind musical instruments, SYN has it covered.

Most of SYN’s radio shows are available via podcast. Jump across to the SYN 90.7 or SYN Nation tabs to catch up on all their content including bonus interviews and live performances.

Are you aged between 12-25 and want to make a podcast? Contact our Podcast Manager via [email protected] to find out how!