SYN 90.7
Police advise ‘stay aware’ on White Night
Police are advising the people of Melbourne to stay aware on White Night this coming Saturday. The annual all night festival attracts up to 500,000 revelers to the CBD and is prime time for crime. Reporter Rachel Ward spoke with Zoe, not her real name, a victim of assault during a previous White Night.
More by Panorama
Rio Tinto’s exit from Bougainville
Rio Tinto’s decision to walk away from its mining interests on the island of Bougainville, an automomous region of Papua New Guinea, […]
Uber to be legalised in Victoria
The Victorian government yesterday announced plans to radically shake up the taxi industry and regulate Uber. But what does this mean for […]
CFA dispute explained
For three years, the United Firefighters Union has been in negotiations with the Victorian Government over improving the working conditions of its […]