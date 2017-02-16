Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Police advise ‘stay aware’ on White Night

 

Police are advising the people of Melbourne to stay aware on White Night this coming Saturday. The annual all night festival attracts up to 500,000 revelers to the CBD and is prime time for crime. Reporter Rachel Ward spoke with Zoe, not her real name, a victim of assault during a previous White Night.

Jordan Fennell

February 16th 2017
