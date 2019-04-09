Police confirm Senator Fraser Anning & teen Will Connolly won’t be charged over egging

Senator Fraser Anning and teenager Will Connolly will not be charged over an incident in which the 17-year-old cracked an egg on the politician’s head.

In a statement, Victoria Police said they believed Senator Anning acted in “self-defence” when he turned around and slapped the teen after the egging.

Police also said that Connolly, who has been dubbed ‘Egg-boy’ after his stunt, was issued with an official caution.

The news follows a lengthy police investigation after footage surfaced showing Connolly cracking an egg on Senator Anning’s head after the Christchurch terror attack during a press conference on March 16 in Moorabbin.

Senator Anning turned around and slapped Connolly before the boy was tackled to the ground by a group of political supporters.

While police have confirmed that Senator Anning and Connolly would not be charged over the incident, investigators are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who they claim kicked Connolly while he was on the ground.

Following Connolly’s stunt, Senator Anning sparked fierce public backlash for his comments linking the Christchurch terror attack to Muslim immigration.

Senator Anning originally stood for One Nation and entered parliament after the party’s Malcolm Roberts was disqualified for being a dual citizen.

Update: Will Connolly’s lawyer, Peter Gordon, says the 17-year-old is relieved that he hasn’t been charged over the egging of Senator Anning, but takes the police caution “very seriously”.

Jayden Forster

April 9th 2019
