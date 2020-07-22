Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Positive results from medicinal cannabidiol on children with severe behavioural problems

A media release from the Murdoch Institute outlined positive results of medicinal cannabidiol’s effect on children with severe behavioural problems. This was a pilot study meaning a further study with a larger sample size will take place this year. If successful, this type of medicine could become common place for kids with behavioural issues such as self-harming and screaming in public.

Anneliese Farrer spoke to Associate Professor Daryl Efron for more information on the study.

(Aired 14 July 2020)

Guests

Associate Professor Daryl Efron, Murdoch Research Institute

Contributors

Anneliese Farrer

July 22nd 2020
