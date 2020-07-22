Positive results from medicinal cannabidiol on children with severe behavioural problems

A media release from the Murdoch Institute outlined positive results of medicinal cannabidiol’s effect on children with severe behavioural problems. This was a pilot study meaning a further study with a larger sample size will take place this year. If successful, this type of medicine could become common place for kids with behavioural issues such as self-harming and screaming in public.

Anneliese Farrer spoke to Associate Professor Daryl Efron for more information on the study.

(Aired 14 July 2020)