Possible Budj Bim UNESCO site and the importance of preserving Indigenous landmarks

Budj Bim is an extinct volcano in south-west Victoria. The Gunditjmara people used the volcanic rock to manage water flows and exploit eels for food.

It could be the first Australian site listed solely for its Aboriginal cultural value. Why should we preserve indigneous landmarks?

Benjamin Polazzon reports (Aired 11 June 2019)

Since the report, Budj Bim has become a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Denis Rose, Project Manager and Elder of the Gunditjmara people

Benjamin Polazzon

August 18th 2019
