Possible incentives to get people on COVIDSafe
The Federal Government’s COVIDSafe app was launched over the weekend.
The app, which will track users with Bluetooth technology, was designed to make contact tracing easier for authorities in their efforts to contain the outbreak, but some are concerned for their privacy.
Sam Mills spoke with Associate Professor Joshua Miller about incentives that the government could use if support for the app
Guests
Associate Professor Joshua Miller, University of Melbourne: Business and Economics
Contributors
Sam Mills
Panorama
April 28th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Interview, News, News and Commentary, Politics
Tags: app, concern, COVIDSafe, incentives, privacy, Sam Mills
