Post-80s Babies: Week 1 Playlist (Italo Disco)

Episode 1: Saturday October 12

ITALO DISCO

Today’s episode was a celebration of everything Italo Disco. Hypnotic, spacey and saccharine, it was one of the earliest variants of electronic dance music which brought disco into the 80s by incorporating the sweet new sounds of drum machines and synthesisers.

Collaboration of the Week:

Dirty Talk – Klein & M.B.O

‘Back to the Present’ Track of the Week:

Body – Aeroplane feat. Yves Paquet