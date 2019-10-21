Post-80s Babies: Week 2 Playlist (House)

Episode 2: Saturday October 19

HOUSE

It was the week when we headed over to 1980s Chicago (where what we now know as ‘house music’ was born), briefly compared Melbourne house prices from 1980 to now, and discussed the legal kerfuffle surrounding Black Box‘s Ride on Time (1989).

Today’s Collaboration of the Week went to the sensual vocals and piercing arpeggiating synths of Your Love by Frankie Knuckles & Jamie Principle (1986).

With a more contemporary take on deep house, Moonlight by Disclosure (2018) brought the show to a close as the featured Back to the Present track.

