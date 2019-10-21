On Air
Post-80s Babies: Week 2 Playlist (House)
Episode 2: Saturday October 19
HOUSE
It was the week when we headed over to 1980s Chicago (where what we now know as ‘house music’ was born), briefly compared Melbourne house prices from 1980 to now, and discussed the legal kerfuffle surrounding Black Box‘s Ride on Time (1989).
Today’s Collaboration of the Week went to the sensual vocals and piercing arpeggiating synths of Your Love by Frankie Knuckles & Jamie Principle (1986).
With a more contemporary take on deep house, Moonlight by Disclosure (2018) brought the show to a close as the featured Back to the Present track.
—
Playlist
- Can You Feel It - Mr. Fingers
- Big Fun - Inner City
- Your Love - Frankie Knuckles & Jamie Principle
- I Want a Dog - Pet Shop Boys
- Ride on Time - Black Box
- Jack Your Body - Steve 'Silk' Hurley
- You're No Good For Me - Kelly Charles
- Moonlight - Disclosure
