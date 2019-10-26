p80b website logo

On Air

Post-80s Babies: Week 3 Playlist (The Sampling Game)

mia_by_matthew_b_thompson.jpg__800x500_q85_crop_subject_location-512,341_subsampling-2_upscale
Listen to Episode
The Sampling Game: ‘Talking In Your Sleep’ and ‘Secrets’ The Sampling Game: ‘Straight to Hell’ and ‘Paper Planes’

Episode 3: Saturday October 26

THE SAMPLING GAME

Today’s episode was a ‘Name That Song’ game with a twist, where each iconic 80s track was played back-to-back with a more recent track which sampled it and it was your job to figure out what the latter was. We delved into a smorgasbord of styles to discover the often surprising 80s inspirations behind well-known contemporary hits.

First up was The Romantics’ Talking In Your Sleep (1983), which formed the rhythm and chorus in The Weeknd’s Secrets (2016). Over the hour we then heard the pairings of:

  • Say I’m Your Number 1 – Princess (1985) and Love Can Be So Hard – Disclosure (2018)
  • Straight To Hell – The Clash (1982) and Paper Planes – M.I.A. (2007)
  • I Can’t Go For That – Hall & Oates (1981) and On Hold – The xx (2016)
  • Genius of Love – Tom Tom Club (1980) and Fantasy – Mariah Carey (1995)

Tune in to SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au on Saturdays at 5-6pm.

Connect with the show on Facebook and Instagram – thoughts, greetings, feedback and requests are all welcome!

October 26th 2019
Read more by Joshua Khaw
Category: ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Post-80s Babies

960x0
p80b website logo
Post-80s Babies

Post-80s Babies: Week 2 Playlist (House)

Episode 2: Saturday October 19 HOUSE It was the week when we headed over to 1980s Chicago (where what we now know as […]

Clio_Faces-cover
p80b website logo
Post-80s Babies

Post-80s Babies: Week 1 Playlist (Italo Disco)

Episode 1: Saturday October 12 ITALO DISCO Today’s episode was a celebration of everything Italo Disco. Hypnotic, spacey and saccharine, it was […]

Related Content

electronify three
electronify two
Electronify

Electronify episode three (22 10 2019)

vic-1000-600

Cast Your Vote: National Live Music Awards

elizabeth beautiful baby
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Elizabeth - beautiful baby