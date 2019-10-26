Post-80s Babies: Week 3 Playlist (The Sampling Game)

Episode 3: Saturday October 26

THE SAMPLING GAME

Today’s episode was a ‘Name That Song’ game with a twist, where each iconic 80s track was played back-to-back with a more recent track which sampled it and it was your job to figure out what the latter was. We delved into a smorgasbord of styles to discover the often surprising 80s inspirations behind well-known contemporary hits.

First up was The Romantics’ Talking In Your Sleep (1983), which formed the rhythm and chorus in The Weeknd’s Secrets (2016). Over the hour we then heard the pairings of:

Say I’m Your Number 1 – Princess (1985) and Love Can Be So Hard – Disclosure (2018)

– Princess (1985) and – Disclosure (2018) Straight To Hell – The Clash (1982) and Paper Planes – M.I.A. (2007)

– The Clash (1982) and – M.I.A. (2007) I Can’t Go For That – Hall & Oates (1981) and On Hold – The xx (2016)

– Hall & Oates (1981) and – The xx (2016) Genius of Love – Tom Tom Club (1980) and Fantasy – Mariah Carey (1995)

