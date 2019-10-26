On Air
Post-80s Babies: Week 3 Playlist (The Sampling Game)
Episode 3: Saturday October 26
THE SAMPLING GAME
Today’s episode was a ‘Name That Song’ game with a twist, where each iconic 80s track was played back-to-back with a more recent track which sampled it and it was your job to figure out what the latter was. We delved into a smorgasbord of styles to discover the often surprising 80s inspirations behind well-known contemporary hits.
First up was The Romantics’ Talking In Your Sleep (1983), which formed the rhythm and chorus in The Weeknd’s Secrets (2016). Over the hour we then heard the pairings of:
- Say I’m Your Number 1 – Princess (1985) and Love Can Be So Hard – Disclosure (2018)
- Straight To Hell – The Clash (1982) and Paper Planes – M.I.A. (2007)
- I Can’t Go For That – Hall & Oates (1981) and On Hold – The xx (2016)
- Genius of Love – Tom Tom Club (1980) and Fantasy – Mariah Carey (1995)
—
Tune in to SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au on Saturdays at 5-6pm.
Connect with the show on Facebook and Instagram – thoughts, greetings, feedback and requests are all welcome!
Joshua Khaw
October 26th 2019Read more by Joshua Khaw
More by Post-80s Babies
Post-80s Babies: Week 2 Playlist (House)
Episode 2: Saturday October 19 HOUSE It was the week when we headed over to 1980s Chicago (where what we now know as […]
Post-80s Babies: Week 1 Playlist (Italo Disco)
Episode 1: Saturday October 12 ITALO DISCO Today’s episode was a celebration of everything Italo Disco. Hypnotic, spacey and saccharine, it was […]