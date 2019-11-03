Post-80s Babies: Week 4 Playlist (Latin Freestyle)

Episode 4: Saturday November 2

FREESTYLE

This week we jetted off to 1980s New York and Miami to savour the irresistible Latin-tinged melodies, raw emotion and syncopated, industrial-sounding rhythms of the underrated freestyle genre.

Spring Love – Stevie B (1988)

What You Don’t Know – Exposé (1989)

Planet Rock – Afrika Bambaataa, The Soulsonic Force (1981)

When I Hear Music – Debbie Deb (1983)

Tell It To My Heart – Taylor Dayne (1987)

Domino Dancing – Pet Shop Boys (1988)

For Tonight – Nancy Martinez (1986)

Change On Me – Cynthia (1988)

Featured Back to the Present Track:

For the return trip from our journey through time, the explosive drum machines of Gone by Charli XCX feat. Christine and the Queens (2019) best encapsulated the freestyle spirit translated to the sound of now.

—

Tune in to SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au on Saturdays at 5-6pm.

Connect with the show on Facebook and Instagram – thoughts, greetings, feedback and requests are all welcome!