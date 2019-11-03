p80b website logo

Post-80s Babies: Week 4 Playlist (Latin Freestyle)

Episode 4: Saturday November 2

FREESTYLE

This week we jetted off to 1980s New York and Miami to savour the irresistible Latin-tinged melodies, raw emotion and syncopated, industrial-sounding rhythms of the underrated freestyle genre.

Spring Love – Stevie B (1988)

What You Don’t Know – Exposé (1989)

Planet Rock – Afrika Bambaataa, The Soulsonic Force (1981)

When I Hear Music – Debbie Deb (1983)

Tell It To My Heart – Taylor Dayne (1987)

Domino Dancing – Pet Shop Boys (1988)

For Tonight – Nancy Martinez (1986)

Change On Me –  Cynthia (1988)

Featured Back to the Present Track:

For the return trip from our journey through time, the explosive drum machines of Gone by Charli XCX feat. Christine and the Queens (2019) best encapsulated the freestyle spirit translated to the sound of now.

Tune in to SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au on Saturdays at 5-6pm.

Connect with the show on Facebook and Instagram – thoughts, greetings, feedback and requests are all welcome!

November 3rd 2019
More by Post-80s Babies

Post-80s Babies

Post-80s Babies: Week 3 Playlist (The Sampling Game)

Episode 3: Saturday October 26 THE SAMPLING GAME Today’s episode was a ‘Name That Song’ game with a twist, where each iconic 80s […]

Post-80s Babies

Post-80s Babies: Week 2 Playlist (House)

Episode 2: Saturday October 19 HOUSE It was the week when we headed over to 1980s Chicago (where what we now know as […]

Post-80s Babies

Post-80s Babies: Week 1 Playlist (Italo Disco)

Episode 1: Saturday October 12 ITALO DISCO Today’s episode was a celebration of everything Italo Disco. Hypnotic, spacey and saccharine, it was […]

