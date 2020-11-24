On Air
From the U.S to Moreland Council: How common is postal ballot voter fraud?
Although the Trump campaign is largely failing to prove pervasive electoral fraud in the 2020 U.S presidential election, mail-in ballots are not immune to interference.
Currently, the Victorian Police are investigating suspected vote-rigging in Moreland Council’s North-West Ward.
Reporter Jeremy Nadel spoke to Stephen Luntz, an expert on voting processes, about postal ballot fraud.
Guests
Stephen Luntz, an expert on voting processes
Contributors
Jeremy Nadel
