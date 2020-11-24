Panorama Logo

On Air

From the U.S to Moreland Council: How common is postal ballot voter fraud?

shutterstock_voter-fraud

Although the Trump campaign is largely failing to prove pervasive electoral fraud in the 2020 U.S presidential election, mail-in ballots are not immune to interference.

Currently, the Victorian Police are investigating suspected vote-rigging in Moreland Council’s North-West Ward.

Reporter Jeremy Nadel spoke to Stephen Luntz, an expert on voting processes, about postal ballot fraud.

Guests

Stephen Luntz, an expert on voting processes

Contributors

Jeremy Nadel

Panorama

November 24th 2020
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , , , , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

GearNRcARlhNExb-800x450-noPad
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Sexual violence gag laws: Government almost silenced families of deceased victims

CONTENT WARNING: This story mentions sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline at 13 11 14, […]

News Talk - TEMPLATE
Panorama Logo
Panorama

2020-21 Victorian State Budget: What’s in it for young people?

The 2020-21 Victorian State Budget was announced today and features an extraordinary amount of spending on infrastructure, mental health and education. Reporters […]

lead-img-friendship-lessons-pandemic
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Friendship in the face of COVID

As Melbourne begins to open up again after months of COVID-19 lockdown orders, friendships are under pressure as people try to reconnect. […]

Related Content

News Talk - TEMPLATE
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Panorama Presents... the 2020 USA Presidential Election

e4e13ea1e670ae900e63ac24b7a1f5e469dee493
Panorama Logo
Panorama

The return of retail: A workers perspective

News Talk - TEMPLATE
Panorama Logo
Panorama

News Talks #14: Where are young people in Australian media?