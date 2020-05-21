SYN Podcasts
What do Powderfinger, Hamilton and Disney have in common?
The great Australian band Powderfinger, the famous American play Hamilton and the global powerhouse that is Disney are all making their ways into our lives during iso. Xenia, Kendra and Lachlan talk about it.
Listen to the full podcast here.
The Happydemic is a podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic
Dylan Storer
May 21st 2020Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: Audio, Entertainment, News, Podcast, Programs
Topics: Art, Community, Culture, Education, Music, News, Pop Culture
