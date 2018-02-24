SYN 90.7

Prawn Stars 11th Feb 2018

Playlist

  1. Skinny Love - Birdy
  2. Cola - Camelphat & Elderbrook
  3. Gold - Chet Faker
  4. Wings - Delta Goodrem
  5. Saviour - Iggy Azalea ft. Quavo
  6. Hydrogen - M.O.O.N
  7. Everyday Is Christmas - Sia
  8. Bad Dream - The Jungle Giants

February 24th 2018
