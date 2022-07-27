On Air
Could I Be Pregonate? – Season 1 Episode 9
Zack, Taymi and Indi are back to share embarrassing stories, give advice, and answer YOUR questions!
Zack confesses to what he really though “69” meant (it’s not what you think), Indi shocks the others by shedding light on a fake but very medically real type of pregnancy, and Taymi dissects why cat-calling is the worst. They also answer a tough questions about whether to label your sexuality and what to do when attracted to someone who’s unavailable.
The Naughty Rude Show airs live Sunday nights from 8pm on SYN. Listen on 90.7FM or DAB+ digital radio.
Playlist
- On The Move - Arno Faraji
- Silly Games - Zretro
- Out to Pasture - Good Morning
- Running Around (Izy Replay) - Sampology
- Down & Out - Moreton
- SAIKO - FLY BOY JACK
- Halfway Out The Door - Romero
- I Think You Knew - Ignasyo
- Family Ties - Mykki Blanco (feat. Michael Stipe)
- Skinty Fia - Fontaines D.C
- Persuasive - Doechii
- Shotgun - Soccer Mommy
- On The Run - Mattiel
Contributors
Executive Producer: Zack Goutzoulas
Presenters: Taymi, Indi
Zack Goutzoulas
