Could I Be Pregonate? – Season 1 Episode 9

Zack, Taymi and Indi are back to share embarrassing stories, give advice, and answer YOUR questions!

Zack confesses to what he really though “69” meant (it’s not what you think), Indi shocks the others by shedding light on a fake but very medically real type of pregnancy, and Taymi dissects why cat-calling is the worst. They also answer a tough questions about whether to label your sexuality and what to do when attracted to someone who’s unavailable.

Playlist

  1. On The Move - Arno Faraji
  2. Silly Games - Zretro
  3. Out to Pasture - Good Morning
  4. Running Around (Izy Replay) - Sampology
  5. Down & Out - Moreton
  6. SAIKO - FLY BOY JACK
  7. Halfway Out The Door - Romero
  8. I Think You Knew - Ignasyo
  9. Family Ties - Mykki Blanco (feat. Michael Stipe)
  10. Skinty Fia - Fontaines D.C
  11. Persuasive - Doechii
  12. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy
  13. On The Run - Mattiel

Contributors

Executive Producer: Zack Goutzoulas
Presenters: Taymi, Indi

July 27th 2022
