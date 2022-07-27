Could I Be Pregonate? – Season 1 Episode 9

Zack, Taymi and Indi are back to share embarrassing stories, give advice, and answer YOUR questions!

Zack confesses to what he really though “69” meant (it’s not what you think), Indi shocks the others by shedding light on a fake but very medically real type of pregnancy, and Taymi dissects why cat-calling is the worst. They also answer a tough questions about whether to label your sexuality and what to do when attracted to someone who’s unavailable.

Follow us and send in your questions and stories on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. You can also ask us anything anonymously on our Tumblr – no account needed!

The Naughty Rude Show airs live Sunday nights from 8pm on SYN. Listen on 90.7FM or DAB+ digital radio.