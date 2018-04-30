Untitled design (1)

SYN Nation

Preserving Aboriginal Language & Stories – Lowering the Voting Age to 16 – WA’s First Aboriginal Airport – The Edge Podcast

Adobe_20180406_173354

This Week on The Edge

  • Should we Lower the Voting Age to 16?
  • Preserving Aboriginal Language & Stories
  • WA’s First Aboriginal Owned Airport

Listen Below & Subscribe where you get your podcasts from.

 

Dylan Storer

April 30th 2018
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: , ,
Topics: , , ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Edge

2016 Federal Election, various sites, Canberra, ACT for SRH and AEC, 2nd July, 2016
Untitled design (1)
The Edge

Greens Announce Plan to Lower Voting Age to 16

Australia’s youngest ever senator, Jordon Steele-John has announced a plan by The Greens to lower the voting age from 18 to 16. […]

Related Content

LIClogo
LIClogo
Life in Colour

Life in Colour S2 #3: Stranger in your own home- The Indigenous Australia Issue

Ep15-1.png
FemBuzz20Inverted20bbig.jpg
Feminist Buzzkill

Feminist Buzzkill - Episode 15 - 10/06/2016

The Amplify logo, with black lettering on a colourful confetti background
amplify20logo-1.jpg
Amplify

Full Show | Tuesday, May 17th, 2016