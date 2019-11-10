player one logo

On Air

President Xi Sick of Being Fragged By Twelvies – P1NG

75481623_640452263150785_2582819024861659136_n

The President of China, Xi Jinping has revealed that his greatest annoyance is being defeated by twelve-year-old children in a video-game.

President Xi made the announcement during a speech to China’s national legislature, the National People’s Congress earlier today.

An avid gamer, President Xi stated that there was no greater act of suffering than losing an online multiplayer match to a smug underage participant.

“Imagine spending what little leisure time you have on your Xbox One, and being robbed of that happiness by a Little Emperor who doesn’t know his place,” President Xi said.

“Being fragged by these Twelvies, and having them boast about it, is not something our nation should have to endure.”

“It is a sickening act that disgraces our otherwise perfect society.”*

President Xi’s declaration comes just days after China issued a nationwide ban on children playing video-games between the hours of 10pm and 8am.

Sources for P1NG have confirmed that President Xi initiated the ban after constantly being beaten by children on Xbox Live during his late-night gaming sessions.

“President Xi is upset because he can’t win any races in Forza Horizon 4,” one Chinese government source revealed.

“But what especially angers him is the young boys who call him ‘Noob’ or ‘Nubcake’ whenever he loses.

“And we thought the American President was thin-skinned!”

P1NG is currently awaiting a response to that comment from President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Although it has been widely mocked overseas, the response to Xi’s after-hours gaming ban has been overwhelmingly positive on the state-run social media website Weibo.

We’ll let you work out why that is.

*Please note: P1NG’s fact-checking team has found Xi’s statement about an “otherwise perfect society” to be factually inaccurate.

Words by freelance writer Tom Parry (by “freelance” we mean he worked for free or we’d lance him) of Art Smitten.
‘P1NG’ logo by Nick.
‘Player One News Gatherers’ (‘P1NG’) is Player One’s Investigative Journalism Unit

61642085_2645443485495511_7468384391811563520_n (2)

Stefan Bradley

November 10th 2019
Read more by Stefan Bradley
Category: , ,
Topics: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Player One

photography-of-a-guy-wearing-green-shirt-1222271
player one logo
Player One

The Race That Stops The Nation Fails To Stop Gamers’ 10-Hour Playthroughs – P1NG

The Melbourne Cup is hailed as the ‘race that stops the nation’, but it doesn’t stop gamers. “Red Dead 2 is downloading […]

Screen Shot 2019-10-01 at 12.50.02 AM
player one logo
Player One

New Footage Out For ‘The Last Of Us: Part II’, And It’s A Lot…

This article is a feature on the new trailer for The Last of Us: Part II. Words by Eleni Thomas. It’s been […]

68528202_1518797881578020_5365311014889848832_n
player one logo
Player One

1993 Mitsubishi Magna Revealed As Next ‘Need For Speed’ Cover Car – P1NG

Electronic Arts has unveiled what car will grace the box-art of the next instalment in the Need For Speed series: a 1993 […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport