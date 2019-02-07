SYN 90.7
Pressure mounts to release footballer Hakeem al-Araibi
Pressure is mounting from the international football community to release Hakeem al-Araibi from Thai detainment. Leading the charge is Craig Foster, former Socceroos captain and SBS television’s Chief Football Analyst. Reporter and Panorama EP Nicolas Zoumboulis spoke to him about Hakeem al-Araibi’s situation.
Guests
Craig Foster
Contributors
Nicolas Zoumboulis
Panorama
February 7th 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, International News, Interview, Local News, News, Politics
Tags: #Auspol, al-Araibi, bahrain, craig foster, FIFA, football, hakeem, Hakeem al-Araibi, nicolas zoumboulis, refugee, thailand
