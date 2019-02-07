Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Pressure mounts to release footballer Hakeem al-Araibi

Pressure is mounting from the international football community to release Hakeem al-Araibi from Thai detainment. Leading the charge is Craig Foster, former Socceroos captain and SBS television’s Chief Football Analyst. Reporter and Panorama EP Nicolas Zoumboulis spoke to him about Hakeem al-Araibi’s situation.

Craig Foster

Nicolas Zoumboulis

February 7th 2019
