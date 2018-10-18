Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take a ride on a Melbourne tram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement, Credit: Alexi Lubomirski via Kensington Palace, Twitter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have followed in the footsteps of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, riding a tram through the streets of Melbourne.

The Queen and Prince Philip took a ride on a tram from Federation Square to the NGV during their last visit to Melbourne in 2011.

Harry and Meghan hopped on the tram outside Albert Park Primary School for a short trip down St Kilda Road to South Melbourne Beach.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared happy and relaxed as they chatted with school children who joined them on the tram for the short five minute journey.

Meghan was stunning in a dark dress with gold buttons down one side, while Harry wore a grey suit jacket, white shirt and dark pants.

After arriving at South Melbourne Beach, the royal couple spent time meeting with volunteers from a local beach patrol program and learning about efforts to keep Port Phillip Bay beaches free of rubbish.

Harry and Meghan touched down in Melbourne at about 10.45am on Thursday morning on a flight from Sydney Airport.

The royal newlyweds wasted no time in pressing the flesh at their only public appearance in Melbourne, greeting thousands of fans on a walkabout in the gardens outside Government House.

Harry and Meghan hugged, accepted gifts and shook hands with the throng of well-wishers lined up along Government House Drive.

After the royal walkabout, the couple attended a private reception at Government House, meeting with volunteers and youth leaders.

They also met with students at Albert Park Primary School, hearing about how the children pack “nude” lunchboxes free from plastic packaging, and volunteers at social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane in Fitzroy.

Harry and Meghan will return to Sydney this evening ahead of yet another full day of engagements – Harry will climb the Harbour Bridge, while Meghan will visit Bondi Beach – on Friday.

Image Credit: Kensington Palace, Twitter.

Jayden Forster

October 18th 2018
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Harry & Imo chat to Tug
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

Tug | The Hoist with Harry & Imo

huong_truong_main_photo
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Interview with Huong Truong: Part 2

Siemens_train_in_Metro_Trains_Melbourne_Livery

Metro Trains to use drones to keep eye on graffiti vandals over grand final weekend