Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take a ride on a Melbourne tram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have followed in the footsteps of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, riding a tram through the streets of Melbourne.

The Queen and Prince Philip took a ride on a tram from Federation Square to the NGV during their last visit to Melbourne in 2011.

ROYAL TOUR: Prince Harry and Meghan take a ride on an iconic Melbourne tram, heading towards their next stop, South Melbourne Beach. #RoyalTour #9News pic.twitter.com/Cb6VwDFM2d — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) October 18, 2018

Harry and Meghan hopped on the tram outside Albert Park Primary School for a short trip down St Kilda Road to South Melbourne Beach.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared happy and relaxed as they chatted with school children who joined them on the tram for the short five minute journey.

Tram driver Heather Pelly drove Meghan and Harry to the beach – says she teared up listening to the pair engage with the children on board.@9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/a2pC0z2xqY — Alexis Daish (@LexiDaish) October 18, 2018

Meghan was stunning in a dark dress with gold buttons down one side, while Harry wore a grey suit jacket, white shirt and dark pants.

After arriving at South Melbourne Beach, the royal couple spent time meeting with volunteers from a local beach patrol program and learning about efforts to keep Port Phillip Bay beaches free of rubbish.

Royal Tour: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have stepped off their plane in Melbourne. Live coverage on @Channel7 and @7plus https://t.co/EQNJ9h7K1h #RoyalTourAustralia #7News pic.twitter.com/7eicxGLQqM — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 17, 2018

Harry and Meghan touched down in Melbourne at about 10.45am on Thursday morning on a flight from Sydney Airport.

The royal newlyweds wasted no time in pressing the flesh at their only public appearance in Melbourne, greeting thousands of fans on a walkabout in the gardens outside Government House.

Harry and Meghan hugged, accepted gifts and shook hands with the throng of well-wishers lined up along Government House Drive.

After the royal walkabout, the couple attended a private reception at Government House, meeting with volunteers and youth leaders.

Royal Tour: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Victoria’s Government House. Meeting young Victorian leaders and community members at a reception, including Queen’s Young Leader @hunterjohnson91, founder of @themancave_aus mental health initiative. #RoyalTourAustralia #7News pic.twitter.com/cbefFE6wqT — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) October 18, 2018

They also met with students at Albert Park Primary School, hearing about how the children pack “nude” lunchboxes free from plastic packaging, and volunteers at social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane in Fitzroy.

Royal tour: Listen to those screams! Harry and Meghan receive a rockstar welcome at Albert Park Primary School. Live coverage on @Channel7 and @7plus. #RoyalTourAustralia #7News pic.twitter.com/U9u0sxrwtZ — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) October 18, 2018

Harry and Meghan will return to Sydney this evening ahead of yet another full day of engagements – Harry will climb the Harbour Bridge, while Meghan will visit Bondi Beach – on Friday.

Image Credit: Kensington Palace, Twitter.